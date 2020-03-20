South Korea reports 87 new coronavirus cases, total 8,652: KCDC



A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for his flight next to an empty check in booth at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for his flight next to an empty check in booth at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 20, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 87 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total national infections to 8,652, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The daily tally for new infections has been trending downward over the past week, despite a slight uptick on Thursday as small-scale outbreaks continued to emerge across the country.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)