South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 9,037



Men, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran Men, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

March 24, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, maintaining a downward trend in new infections which raised hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be slowing.

The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by two to 120.

It marked the 13th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less. South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases on Monday since with the peak of 909 cases recorded on Feb. 29.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Sangmi Cha; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)