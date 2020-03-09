South Korea reports 69 new coronavirus cases, total 7,382: KCDC



FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective gears walk into a hospital facility to treat coronavirus patients amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: Medical workers in protective gears walk into a hospital facility to treat coronavirus patients amid the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 9, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total infections to 7,382, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers came a day after some officials expressed cautious hope the outbreak may be slowing, with the rate of increase dropping to its lowest in 10 days on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)