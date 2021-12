Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye gather outside a court after a South Korean court jailed her for 24 years, in Seoul, South Korea, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye gather outside a court after a South Korean court jailed her for 24 years, in Seoul, South Korea, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

December 24, 2021

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Justice Ministry said on Friday that former President Park Geun-hye, who is imprisoned over corruption charges, has been pardoned.

