South Korea justice minister, mired in corruption scandal, says steps down

October 14, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down, after a little over a month in the position.

Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept. 9 to lead the reform of the country’s prosecutors’ office.

His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family’s financial investments and his children’s’ university admission, had fueled protests in recent weeks.

