South Korea, Japan to hold export control talks via teleconference, Jiji says



FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 6, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – South Korea and Japan will hold export control talks originally planned for March 10 in Seoul via teleconference, the Jiji news agency reported on Friday, reflecting the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a two-week quarantine on visitors from China and South Korea, among other measures.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)