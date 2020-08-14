South Korea finance minister sees third-quarter GDP bouncing back to growth quarter-on-quarter



FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

August 14, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy is seen bouncing back to sequential growth in the third quarter given signs of gradual recovery in recent economic data, but a slump in exports remains a major concern, its finance minister said on Friday.

The ministry is currently not considering another supplementary budget, which would be the fourth, that has been discussed to cope with local damages from torrential downpour during the monsoon season, Hong added.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)