South Korea coronavirus cases rise steadily, more financial aid expected



A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents to enjoy movies while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji A couple prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater that has been temporarily made for residents to enjoy movies while keeping social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 30, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, keeping the rate of infections fairly steady, as President Moon Jae-in held an emergency meeting with economic policymakers to discuss financial support for the public.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the national tally stood at 9,661, while the death toll rose by 6 to 158. It added that 195 more people had recovered from the virus for a total of 5,228.

The daily number of new infections in South Korea has been hovering around 100 or less for the past three weeks, but authorities have tightened border checks as small outbreaks continued to emerge and the number of imported cases rose. At least 13 of the latest cases were overseas travelers, KCDC data showed.

South Korea announced on Sunday that all overseas arrivals will have to undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine starting on April 1.

Moon is expected to announce details of support for households later on Monday. He has already doubled a planned rescue package for companies to 100 trillion won ($81.6 billion).

