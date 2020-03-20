South Korea, China, Japan foreign ministers to hold video conference over coronavirus response: Seoul



FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers in protective gear make their way while they disinfect buildings downtown, following the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

March 20, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold a video conference on Friday to foster cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

The ministers are expected to share information on the outbreak in their countries and discuss ways to prevent the further spread of the virus while maintaining economic and people-to-people exchanges.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)