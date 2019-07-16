South Korea bourse fines BofA Merrill Lynch branch over irregular trading



July 16, 2019

SEOUL (Reuters) – The Korea Exchange (KRX) said on Tuesday it has decided to impose a 175 million won ($148,655) fine on Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s <BAC.N> South Korean unit for irregular trading activities.

The bourse in a statement said a review of the investment bank’s trading had uncovered phantom orders.

A Hong Kong-based spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

