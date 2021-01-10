Trending

South Chicago shooting spree kills 5

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:20 PM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

A shooting spree on Chicago’s South Side reportedly left five dead, including the suspect.

Police confirmed the suspect’s identity as 32-year old Jason Nightengale. According to reports, he allegedly shot and assaulted victims from Chicago to Evanston on Saturday.

This 2018 booking photo from the Chicago Police Department shows Jason Nightengale. Nightengale was killed Saturday night Jan. 9, 2021, in a shootout with police after killing multiple people in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicago’s South Side. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

The first victim was a 30-year old University of Chicago student. He was fatally shot while sitting in his car. Nightengale is also suspected of shooting a 77-year old woman and killing a security guard on duty at an apartment complex.

Nightengale was shot and killed by Evanston Police during a shootout that took place after he held a woman hostage in an IHOP.

“I’m not sure who fired first, but it was in response to violence he perpetrated in our town,” Evanston Police Department Chief Demetrius Cook said. “None of our police officers were injured.”

Authorities indicated the victims were randomly targeted and an investigation is underway.

