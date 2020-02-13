South Africa’s Ramaphosa says economic recovery has stalled due to power shortages



Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The recovery of South Africa’s economy has stalled due to persistent power shortages, while several state-owned enterprises are in distress, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

In a state of the nation address, which was delayed after disruptions from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, Ramaphosa also said public finances were under severe pressure.

