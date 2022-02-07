South Africa’s net reserves dip to $55.005 billion in January



FILE PHOTO: South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus shows off South Africa's new banknotes, which features an image of former president Nelson Mandela on the front and images of the country's "Big Five" wild animals on the reverse, before conducting the first transaction in Pretoria, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko FILE PHOTO: South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus shows off South Africa's new banknotes, which features an image of former president Nelson Mandela on the front and images of the country's "Big Five" wild animals on the reverse, before conducting the first transaction in Pretoria, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 7, 2022

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s net reserves dipped to $55.005 billion in January from $55.309 billion in December, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Gross reserves fell to $57.199 billion in January from $57.589 billion in December. The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, dropped to $3.376 billion from $3.404 billion.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)