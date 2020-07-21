South Africa’s mineral resources minister admitted to hospital with coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: South African Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe speaks at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings FILE PHOTO: South African Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe speaks at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

July 21, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement.

In a statement late on Monday, it said the move, advised by a family doctor, would enable better medical attention and monitoring for Mantashe.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)