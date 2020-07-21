Trending

South Africa’s mineral resources minister admitted to hospital with coronavirus

South African Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe speaks at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town
FILE PHOTO: South African Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe speaks at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

July 21, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement.

In a statement late on Monday, it said the move, advised by a family doctor, would enable better medical attention and monitoring for Mantashe.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

