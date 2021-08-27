South Africa’s Massmart reports narrower H1 headline loss



FILE PHOTO: A worker arranges fruits on a shelf at Makro Store Riversands of South African retailer Massmart in Midrand, South Africa, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

August 27, 2021

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Massmart said on Friday its half-year headline loss shrunk by 40.8%, thanks to rising sales even amid fresh rounds of COVID-19 restrictions and good expense control.

The Walmart majority-owned retailer said its headline loss from total operations narrowed to 645.4 million rand in the 26 weeks to June, from a loss of 1.09 billion rand in 2020. From just continuing operations, the loss came down by 56.8%.

Massmart’s total sales rose by 4.4% to 41.3 billion rand ($2.77 billion).

($1 = 14.8856 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)