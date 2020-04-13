South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,272, deaths at 27



FILE PHOTO: A man carries home groceries during a nationwide 21 day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward FILE PHOTO: A man carries home groceries during a nationwide 21 day lockdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

April 13, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa has recorded 99 new coronavirus cases, taking the total in the country to 2,272, health minister Zweli Mkhike said on Monday.

The country has also recorded a further two deaths from the virus, increasing the death toll to 27, Mkhize told participants of a Zoom meeting with media, scientists, academics and others that was also broadcast on television.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Franklin Paul)