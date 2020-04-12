South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,173



FILE PHOTO: A man walks beneath a billboard during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Cape Town, South Africa, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings FILE PHOTO: A man walks beneath a billboard during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Cape Town, South Africa, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

April 12, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa on Sunday reported a further 145 cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number in the country to 2,173, a statement from the Health ministry said.

The statement did not provide any update on the number of deaths, which rose to 25 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)