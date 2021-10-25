Soros ‘supportive’ of expected Democrat plan to tax billionaire unrealized gains – spokesperson



FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Billionaire George Soros is “supportive” of the expected plan by U.S. Democrats to tax unrealized gains held by the country’s roughly 700 billionaires, his spokesperson told Reuters Monday.

The tax plan is expected to be unveiled this week in order to raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help pay for expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change.

(Reporting by David Randall)