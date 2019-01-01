Soros non-profit group spends $72 million in lobbying efforts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:17 PM PT — Friday, October 25, 2019

An advocacy group funded by billionaire George Soros is ramping up its lobbying efforts in the age of President Trump. Friday reports showed the Open Society Policy Center (OSPC) spent more than $72 million since January of 2017.

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit uses its resources to advocate for different domestic and international policies. However, the recent increase in spending was dramatic. From 2002 to 2016, the organization spent nearly $4 million per year. That number has skyrocketed since President Trump took office. The group now spends an average of $25 million per year. At this rate of spending, it doesn’t look like the figure will decrease ahead of 2020.

Soros has been open in his opposition to the Trump administration. On Friday, he expressed support for 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren and her campaign promises. He added the Massachusetts senator is the “one to beat” and said he believes President Trump is a danger to the world.

“Clearly, I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” said the billionaire. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

Most of the nonprofit’s lobbying efforts have been spent on congressional efforts focused on government oversight and human rights. OSPC Executive Director Tom Perriello condemned the administration in a recent statement to the Washington Free Beacon.

“On some of the issues we work on, there historically had been a bipartisan consensus,” stated Perriello. “But an administration that casually and callously refers to lynchings and…parts of the Constitution (as) ‘phony’ presents historic challenges.”