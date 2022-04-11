Soros-backed prosecutor investigated for misconduct

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:29 AM PT – Monday, April 11, 2022

Former Missouri governor and current Senate candidate Eric Greitens recently lambasted a prosecutor in Missouri who’s facing disciplinary action. On Saturday, Greitens aired his grievances with Kimberly Gardner on Breitbart News after he was forced to resign from the governorship after he was accused by Gardner of sexually assaulting and blackmailing a woman during his tenure as the governor of Missouri.

On Thursday, a judge ordered prosecutor Kimberly Gardner to turn over all her communication records with Democrat mega donor George Soros between 2017 and 2019. The courts request to turn over these records comes after it was revealed that she received funds from the billionaire. Meanwhile, Greitens said she was was always walking on thin ice.

“What happened was that eventually, they were caught,” he stated. “They were charged with seventy felonies for perjury and for evidence tampering, for building a false case against me. That corrupt former FBI agent just plead guilty and what happened just on Friday is that the Missouri Supreme Court told Kim Gardner, the Soros funded prosecutor that after delaying and delaying for four years that she must now turn over all her communications with George Soros.”

Additionally, Gardner faces a disciplinary hearing due to multiple allegations which includes perjury and evidence tampering in relation to her probe into Greitens. Her hearing will determine if she will lose her law license and her job as a prosecutor.

“We’re getting to the bottom of this,” said Greitens. “What’s even better is that on Monday, she faces disciplinary actions for over seventy instances of perjury in building a case against me. The bottom line for all your listeners is that truth prevails.”

Meanwhile, the Senate candidate wrapped up his interview by calling out Senate Minority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for letting Kentanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination pass through the Senate. He also went on to accuse so-called RINOs of repeatedly stabbing the American people in the back for siding with and supporting Democrat policies.

“Instead, we had Mitch McConnell letting her nomination sail through the United States Senate and we’ve seen that time after time,” he continued. “And the problem is not just with the left’s craziness. I mean they come with critical race theory, they come with defunding the police, they come with their open border policies, but the problem is that you have the RINOs who continually stab the American people in the back and side with and support the leftists.”

It’s unknown if the previous allegations will affect Greitens’ chances in the state’s Republican primary which will take place in August.