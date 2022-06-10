Soros-backed group buys US Spanish radio stations

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Globalist billionaire George Soros unveiled a new program to prevent Latinos from voting Republican. A group of investors, led by a Soros-linked company, reportedly spent $80 million to establish a new media operation. It’s uniquely named Latino Media Network.

The new network purchased 18 Spanish-language radio stations in 10 key markets across the US. These include Miami, Houston and Las Vegas where a significant number of Latino residents shifted to the Republican Party in recent years.

Many Cuban Americans expressed outrage of the network’s possible acquisition of Miami radio mainstays WQBA and Radio Mambi. Attendees of a Bay of Pigs Museum news conference voiced concerns that Latino Media Group would attempt the stamp out the legacy socialism has left on Latin America.

“We are very much afraid that it is a tremendous effort to silence the voices of our exile community, to silence the voices of the victims of communist tyranny in Cuba and elsewhere in our hemisphere,” expressed Sylvia Iriondo of the group Mothers and Women Against Repression in Cuba.

Other speakers warned this is not only an attempt to erase the past, but to ignore current human rights injustices.

“We’re unified in our condemnation of human rights abuses in Cuba and these two stations are iconic,” said Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat from the group Assembly of the Cuban Resistance. “They’re a central hub of information from Cuba and about Cuba. And we’re concerned because there’s a political and ideological background here, baggage.”

While at the event, Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez expressed her concern that the acquisition is a naked attempt to steer the country in a far-left direction in November.

“And what we will not stand for is an attempt to control the narrative, to silence conservative viewpoints because it doesn’t fit with an overall agenda that is, in my opinion, very damaging to this country led by George Soros,” Nuñez stated.

Prominent Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Sunshine State GOP Sen. Marco Rubio have also criticized the pending deal. Opponents of Latino Media Network have made preparations in case the acquisitions are approved.

We just sent a letter to @FCC regarding the sale of 18 Spanish-language radio stations to a recently formed fund group run by left wing operatives & funded by Soros investment group https://t.co/7YZQkFYlbI — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 9, 2022

The Soros-backed network reportedly employs several pro-Democrat celebrities in an effort to propagandize Latino voters. This comes as only 24 percent of Hispanic voters approve of president Biden, according to a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll.