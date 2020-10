October 29, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Corp <6758.T> and OmniVision Technologies Inc have been granted licenses by the U.S. government to resume image sensor shipments to China’s Huawei Technologies, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Some display and image sensor-related suppliers are receiving U.S. licences as those components are considered less related to cybersecurity concerns, Nikkei Asia said, citing a chip industry executive.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)