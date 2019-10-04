Son of House Speaker Pelosi made money in Ukraine, used her in ads

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Friday, October 4, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may soon be facing similar allegations to Joe Biden. A recent report suggested Pelosi’s son Paul may have used her position to benefit financially. A promotional video from 2013 resurfaced on Thursday, brought to public attention by journalist Patrick Howley.

BOOM: Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE! And Nancy Pelosi appeared in a promotional video for the company!https://t.co/wlndLhPqLe — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 3, 2019

The video shows Nancy Pelosi speaking about her efforts in office to push for clean energy. Her message is followed by a promotional statement from her son Paul, who was a board member of Viscoil and an executive at its related company NRGLab.

“My name is Paul Pelosi…and Viscoil is here today to talk about accelerating the future,” said Pelosi Jr. “That’s what Viscoil does — it uses technology to maximize the use of natural resources, like oil and other resources.”

Pelosi’s son traveled to Ukraine in 2017 on behalf of the Corporate Governance Initiative, where he now serves as executive director. The official reason given for his visit was to discuss a youth soccer partnership program with the Ukrainian government, but clips of that trip have reportedly been removed from online.

One of those clips was saved by The American Mirror on Twitter.

2017 — What's really going on here? Nancy Pelosi's son in Ukraine to talk about "soccer"? pic.twitter.com/LCnF93Rgnc — The American Mirror (@American_Mirror) September 27, 2019

Hunter Biden faces similar allegations, which claim he used his father’s position to make lucrative business deals in Ukraine and China.