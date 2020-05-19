Son of Ariz. Democrat accused of felony vote-by-mail fraud

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:54 AM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

The son of a state lawmaker is being accused of voter fraud and Republicans are now calling for an investigation. According to a criminal complaint filed last week, 29-year-old Daniel Jonathan Epstein has been a resident of New York for several years.

Despite this, the registered Democrat continued to take part in Arizona’s elections by using vote-by-mail. He even did so as recently as March. Epstein’s mother is Democrat state Rep. Denise Mitzi Epstein.

“We need to get fired up to vote, everybody needs to vote,” she previously stated in a video message. “You need to vote, you need to vote, your parents need to vote, your kids need to vote.”

The state representative has sponsored bills dealing with campaign finance laws as well as elections and is known for pushing mail-in voting.

The chairwoman for Arizona’s Republican Party slammed the lawmaker for pushing mandatory all-mail voting in the state, while also ignoring the felonies happening “right under her nose.” Recent polls have suggested Republicans don’t trust mail-in voting.

Friday’s criminal complaint also requested an investigation into any involvement the state lawmaker may have had in her son’s local voting. Rep. Epstein has yet to respond to the complaint.