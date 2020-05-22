Some local Chinese governments face big pressure in safeguarding livelihoods: finance minister



May 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some local governments face relatively big pressure in safeguarding people’s livelihood and wages, China’s finance minister Liu Kun said on Friday on the sidelines of the meeting of the nation’s parliament.

Millions in China are expected by analysts to have lost their jobs as a result of disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

