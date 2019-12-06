Some House Democrats expected to vote against articles of impeachment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:32 AM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

Some House Democrats are poised to break with their own party and vote against articles of impeachment. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.) and Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) have reportedly expressed their confusion as to why the House decided to proceed with impeachment.

Peterson stated he has “no idea” what his chamber is doing, while Van Drew stated the impeachment inquiry is tearing the nation apart. Van Drew went on to say he plans to vote against the articles of impeachment unless it brings forward any new information. The Democrat representative has been a strong opponent of his party’s efforts and has warned against its costly effects.

“At the end of the day no body has ever been convicted, there’s a reason for that,” said Van Drew. “Our founding fathers had tremendous concern with the idea of impeachment, the idea of taking an elected leader — regardless of how good or poor you think that elected leader is — out of office and disenfranchising hundreds of millions of voters does a lot that isn’t so good for our country.”

After Van Drew voiced his stance against articles of impeachment, reports revealed that Atlantic County Democrat chairman Michael Suleiman warned the congressman to change his mind and appeared to suggest he would pull support for Van Drew’s re-election next year.

This comes as a Republican congressman on the House Judiciary Committee says Democrats are putting their hatred for the president above the needs of the country. In a recent interview, Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) pointed out that Democrat’s focus on impeachment has stalled progress on important legislation for issues like border security and the USMCA.