Some Evergrande unit’s offshore bondholders have not got interest due Nov. 6, say sources

November 8, 2021

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Some holders of U.S. dollar bonds issued by China Evergrande Group’s unit Scenery Journey Ltd have not received interest payments due on Saturday by Monday morning in Asia, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company was due to make semi-annual coupon payments on Saturday worth a combined $82.49 million on its 13% November 2022 and 13.75% November 2023 bonds.

Non-payment of interest by Nov. 6 would have kicked off a 30-day grace period for payment. The company has narrowly averted defaults by paying previous coupons just before the expiration of their grace periods.

One such period expires on Wednesday, Nov. 10, for more than $148 million in coupon payments that had been due on Oct. 11.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it planned to do regarding the coupon payment due on Saturday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)