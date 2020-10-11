Some 50 protesters detained after clashes with Belarusian police in Minsk: Interfax



Belarusian law enforcement officers detain participants of an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 11, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS Belarusian law enforcement officers detain participants of an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus October 11, 2020. BelaPAN via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Some 50 protesters were detained in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday after clashes with police, the Interfax news agency reported, citing witnesses.

Belarus, a former Soviet republic with a population of 9.5 million, has been rocked by mass protests and strikes since an Aug. 9 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged by veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko. He denies the charge.

