Solomon: FBI misled FISA court in 2017 to continue Russia hoax

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:03 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

Investigative reporter John Solomon uncovered further evidence of the Obama-era FBI abusing their authority against President Trump.

“They misled the FISA court while this exculpatory evidence was kept not only from the court, not only from the Congress, but from the American public for four years,” he stated.

In an interview Tuesday, Solomon cited recently declassified documents from 2017 that show the FBI sent informant Stefan Halper to talk to Carter Page while wearing a wire to see if he would confirm the allegations of Russian collusion.

However, the FBI would then proceeded to pursue the Russia probe despite the mission failing to produce the necessary evidence.

BREAKING: Recently declassified documents show that the FBI intentionally ignored exculpatory evidence that undermined Trump-Russia collusion hoax. The FBI knowingly and willfully LIED to the FISA court in order to spy on the Trump campaign.@JSolomonReports @JustTheNews pic.twitter.com/KzD5jSwjBP — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) January 27, 2021

Solomon said the FBI knew that the Russia hoax was a baseless conspiracy theory and yet they justified its existence in Democrat media for four years in an attempt to damge President Trump’s image.