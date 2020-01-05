Solidarity March against anti-Semitism draws thousands in New York

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

Thousands of people took part in Sunday’s Solidarity March against anti-Semitism in New York. While speaking at the demonstration, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denounced recent anti-Semitic attacks as repugnant acts of “racism,” “hate” and “terrorism.”

“It is domestic terrorism,” he said. “These are terrorists and should be punished as such.”

Cuomo went on to say these attacks against Jewish communities are anti-American. He thanked the thousands of demonstrators for their “support and love” in the face of the city’s recent tragedies.

“I’m heartened to see this amazing show of support and solidarity. Literally, over 10,000 people have shown up to show support and love for the Jewish community. That’s New York at her best.”

– Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York

He pledged $45 million in state funding for impacted communities and launched a discrimination hotline to curb the rising wave of anti-Semitism in New York.