Soldier suspected of firing towards Beirut protesters is under investigation – army

October 16, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – A Lebanese soldier suspected of firing towards protesters in Beirut on Thursday is under investigation, the army said on Saturday.

Seven people were killed in clashes that erupted near the site of a protest against the judge leading an inquiry into a catastrophic port explosion in Beirut last year.

