SoftBank’s Z Holdings says in merger talks with line



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Line Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: The logo of Line Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

November 13, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Internet firm Z Holdings <4689.T>, the SoftBank-owned operator of Yahoo Japan, said on Thursday it was in talks to merge with messaging app operator Line Corp <3938.T>.

Sources told Reuters the previous day a deal could see SoftBank Corp <9434.T>, which controls Z Holdings, and Line’s parent Naver Corp <035420.KS> form a 50/50 venture. The venture would control Z Holdings, which would in turn operate Line and Yahoo, the sources said.

Z Holdings said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange that discussions were underway but nothing had been decided.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chris Reese)