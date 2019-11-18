SoftBank’s Yahoo Japan, Line Corp announce merger



FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese telco SoftBank Corp <9434.T> on Monday announced plans to merge its internet unit Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp <3938.T> as it scoops up troubled internet companies to bulk up against rivals like Rakuten Inc <4755.T>.

SoftBank said in a statement that Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings <4689.T>, will merge with Line in a deal to be completed by October 2020.

Z Holdings and Line will hold a news conference at 0800 GMT.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jane Wardell)