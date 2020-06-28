SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds



FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

June 28, 2020

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> said on Monday it will repurchase up to 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) of its domestic unsecured corporate bonds from June 30 to July 17, part of its plan to pay down debt.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is undertaking an asset monetisation programme to raise $41 billion to fund share buybacks and reduce debt, following a series of soured tech investments that drove the group to a record annual loss.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)