SoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

February 12, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp shares were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Wednesday morning after a federal judge approved the takeover of its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp by T-Mobile US Inc.

A deal would allow SoftBank, which reports its earnings on Wednesday, to offload a troubled asset when its other tech bets are facing investor scepticism and it is struggling to raise funds for a successor to its $100 billion Vision Fund.

