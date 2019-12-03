SoftBank leads $100 million funding round in Mexico’s Konfio



FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

December 3, 2019

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Japan’s Softbank Group Corp <9984.T> is leading a $100 million investment in Mexico’s financial services platform Konfio in its fourth financing round, the Mexican company said in a statement on Tuesday.

SoftBank is investing alongside QED Investors, Kaszek Ventures and Vostok Emerging Finance, Konfio said.

Reuters reported in August that SoftBank was in advanced talks to invest in Konfio, which helps small businesses secure loans.

The deal is the latest in a series by SoftBank, which is investing the proceeds of its $5 billion Latin America fund, launched in March.

