SoftBank Group raises $270 million via Seoul unit for early stage startup investments



FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

July 19, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday its Seoul-based venture capital unit focusing on early stage investments has raised a 317 billion won ($270 million) fund.

SoftBank Ventures Asia’s new fund will invest in early stage startups globally with a focus on Asia, the tech conglomerate said.

(This story has been refilled to correct the figure in first paragraph to 317 billion won, not million)

