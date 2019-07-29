Grab says to invest $2 billion in Indonesia using funds from SoftBank



FILE PHOTO - A Grab taxi drives on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kham FILE PHOTO - A Grab taxi drives on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Monday said it will invest $2 billion into Indonesia over five years using capital received from Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>.

The investment will go toward creating a next-generation transportation network and transforming how critical services, like healthcare, are delivered, Grab said in a statement.

“SoftBank will invest the US$2 billion into the country through Grab, to drive the digitization of crucial services and infrastructure,” said Singapore-headquartered Grab.

It said it will make the investment from the near $3 billion capital raised in total from SoftBank.

Earlier on Monday, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters his company was investing $2 billion in Grab. He did not specify whether he was referring to fresh funds or money previously announced.

SoftBank will also help Grab build a second headquarters in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, Son said.

In March, SoftBank put in nearly $1.5 billion through its Vision Fund, as the Southeast Asian firm extended a fundraising drive ongoing since acquiring the Southeast Asian operations of U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.N> last year.

Grab could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday. In its statement, it said it has invested over $1 billion in Indonesia since 2017.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)