SoftBank Corp CEO says WeWork Japan can become profitable ‘in near future’

November 5, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Corp <9484.T> CEO Ken Miyauchi said on Tuesday WeWork’s Japanese business can become profitable “in the near future”.

WeWork Japan, a joint venture between the office-space sharing startup, telco SoftBank Corp and its parent SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>, is growing well with high occupancy rates, executives said at a news conference.

SoftBank Group was forced to bail out U.S-based WeWork after its IPO attempt flopped and is leading a restructuring at the money-losing firm.

