SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says ’embarrassed and flustered’ by track record: Nikkei Business

October 7, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group <9984.T> CEO Masayoshi Son said is “embarrassed and flustered” by his track record, in comments to Nikkei Business magazine.

“When I look at the growth of U.S. and Chinese companies, I feel strongly it’s not good enough,” Son said in an interview.

SoftBank founder Son is spending most of his time on the group’s investing activities – centered on the $100 billion Vision Fund – leaving day-to-day running of core businesses such as telecoms operator SoftBank Corp <9434.T> to key lieutenants.

With portfolio company WeWork pulling its IPO and valuations at other key investments falling, SoftBank is struggling to attract investment to a second mammoth fund, Reuters reported last week.

