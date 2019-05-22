SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone



The logo of Huawei is pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su The logo of Huawei is pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

May 22, 2019

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese telco SoftBank Corp’s low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone, following the imposition of trade restrictions on the Chinese manufacturer by Washington.

The smartphone from Huawei Technologies was due to go on sale on Friday but a SoftBank spokesman said the telco wanted to be confident it could sell the product in light of the U.S. restrictions.

Rival telco KDDI Corp said on Wednesday it was putting the launch of the Huawei P30 Lite Premium handset on hold. A KDDI spokesman said the company was making checks but did not currently feel able to put the handset on sale.

The United States temporarily eased the sales restrictions on Huawei on Monday, to minimize disruption for customers.

Alphabet Inc’s Google suspended some business with Huawei, Reuters reported on Sunday. The firm’s smartphones run on Google’s Android operating system.

