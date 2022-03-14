Soccer-Women’s FA Cup prize fund jumps to three million pounds from 2022-23



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - December 5, 2021 Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup Final Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - December 5, 2021 Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup Final Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) – The Women’s FA Cup prize fund will increase to three million pounds ($3.92 million) from next season, England’s Football Association said on Monday.

The FA did not specify how the new amount will be allocated but said a disproportionate part of it will be invested in the early rounds of the competition.

“It’s going to benefit so many clubs across the women’s football pyramid,” Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said in a statement.

“This increased investment highlights that we want clubs competing in it to be rewarded, while also highlighting our ongoing commitment to the women’s game.

“Women’s football continues to be in a growth phase and we are always looking to make improvements and investment to drive it forward and break new boundaries.”

The current prize money for winning the Women’s FA Cup is 25,000 pounds, with 15,000 pounds going to the runner-up.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2020-21 FA Cup in December, completing the English treble for the first time after claiming the League Cup and Women’s Super League title.

In the men’s competition, the winner and runner-up receive 1.8 million pounds and 900,000 pounds, respectively.

The FA’s decision follows UEFA’s move to double its prize fund for this year’s Women’s European Championship in England to 16 million euros ($17.56 million) with increased guaranteed payments for the 16 qualified teams.

($1 = 0.7658 pounds)

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)