Soccer-‘We’ve turned a corner’ says embattled Inter Miami coach Neville



FILE PHOTO: May 12, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville reacts during the first half against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

July 29, 2021

(Reuters) – Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said his team are poised to turn their season around after they battled Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to break a six game losing streak.

Neville, who replaced Diego Alonso in the close season, is a friend of Miami co-owner David Beckham and has been feeling the heat due to the club’s dismal record of two wins, three draws and eight losses having made the MLS playoffs in its inaugural season last year.

“It feels as if we’ve turned a corner,” Neville told reporters on Thursday.

“I think there was a vacuum of negativity and bad results. I do feel as if the whole club has turned a corner in terms of thinking better, acting better, and realizing we’ve got a big, big road ahead.

“And realizing that life doesn’t always deliver you success – we need to really work hard, fight and come together. The last month has taught everybody in the club that.”

The road ahead for the Eastern Conference’s last placed team begins on Saturday when Miami face Montreal, who defeated Miami in the club’s two previous meetings this season. Miami has 21 regular season games remaining.

“We’re under no illusions – Montreal in the two previous games we’ve played against them have deservedly come out winners,” he said.

Miami got a boost earlier on Thursday when they announced the signing of centre back Ventura Alvarado.

The 28-year-old former U.S. national team defender arrives after a decade in Liga MX and will look to shore up defence that has conceded 23 goals in 13 matches, according to MLS.

“We’ve got a fully fit squad to choose from and we’ve added Alvarado, so we’re one player stronger,” Neville said.

Miami host Montreal on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

