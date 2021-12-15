Soccer-Watford match at Burnley called off after COVID outbreak



Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Watford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 15, 2021 Members of the coronavirus (COVID-19) support team outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Watford - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 15, 2021 Members of the coronavirus (COVID-19) support team outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

December 15, 2021

BURNLEY, England (Reuters) – The Premier League postponed Burnley’s home game against Watford on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visiting squad.

No details were given about the scale of the outbreak but the league said that Watford did not have enough first team players to complete the match.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match,” the league said in a statement.

The decision came two and a half hours before the scheduled 19:30 local kickoff time.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice,” the league added.

“In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his club’s appeal to have Thursday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur suspended had been rejected.

(Reporting by Simon Evans,Editing by William Maclean and Toby Davis)