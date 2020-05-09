Soccer star Morgan welcomes daughter



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan unveils a mini-pitch, part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play program, in Gardena, California, U.S., November 5, 2019.Picture taken November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan unveils a mini-pitch, part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play program, in Gardena, California, U.S., November 5, 2019.Picture taken November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

May 9, 2020

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan will celebrate her first Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Morgan announced that she and her husband, Servando Carrasco, welcomed a daughter on Thursday.

“At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs. 5oz., Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world,” Morgan posted on Instagram on Saturday. “She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.”

Morgan announced last fall that she was expecting a baby in April but that her career would go on. She said she planned to play in the 2020 Tokyo Games, which since were pushed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She won a gold medal with the U.S. women’s national team at the 2012 London Games and has been a member of three World Cup teams. In the 2019 World Cup, she scored six goals to help the U.S. win the title.

Overall, Morgan has 107 international goals in 169 matches.

Morgan and Carrasco, who most recently played for the LA Galaxy, married in 2014.

–Field Level Media