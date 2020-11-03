Soccer star Maradona to undergo surgery for subdural hematoma: source, local media



BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma within hours, a source with knowledge of the situation and local media said on Tuesday.

Maradona had been hospitalized since Monday night for anemia and dehydration, though his condition had been improving, his personal doctor said earlier in the day.

