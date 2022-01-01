Soccer-Rangnick says Man Utd not only about Ronaldo-Fernandes partnership



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 30, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble

January 1, 2022

(Reuters) – Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he hopes to improve the understanding between all his players on the pitch and not just Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season while Fernandes — one of United’s key players last season — has suffered a dip in form prompting questions on whether the pair can play together.

Fernandes was suspended for United’s 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Thursday and Rangnick said he was happy with the way his players adapted.

“Against Burnley, we had to play without Bruno and again we did well, we played with two strikers, two wingers, two number sixes, every player in his best possible position,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.

“This is another thing we’re trying to achieve, no matter which formation we’re trying to play we have every player in his best possible position.

“So it’s not only about the partnership between Cristiano and Bruno, it’s about partnerships between other players.”

German Rangnick said he was especially pleased with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who played alongside Ronaldo.

“Edinson was the player with the highest distance in the whole team,” Rangnick said.

“Since we’ll change the team and starting lineup every game it’s about different partnerships and developing the whole team, and they should play with the same mindset and principles when we’re in possession or the other team is in possession.”

United, who are sixth in the table with 31 points from 18 games, take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Monday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)