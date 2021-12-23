Soccer-Pele discharged, is ‘stable,’ hospital says



FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil soccer great Pele, who has undergone months of medical issues, has been discharged, Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital said on Thursday.

“The patient is stable and will continue his treatment for a colon tumor that was identified in September,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Ken Ferris)