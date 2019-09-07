Soccer: Mexico crush United States as substitutes prove their worth



September 7, 2019

(Reuters) – A first-half goal from Javier Hernandez and late strikes from substitutes Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna gave Mexico a comprehensive 3-0 win over the United States in a friendly match in New Jersey on Friday.

The two sides renewed North America’s fiercest footballing rivalry just two months after Mexico beat the United States in the final of the Gold Cup and Mexico once again were the dominant side.

Hernandez headed in the opener 20 minutes into the first half but much of the credit went to Tecatito whose dazzling wing play and flighted cross from the right flank made things simple for the center forward.

Gutierrez doubled Mexico’s lead 12 minutes from full time after the United States defense got caught trying to get the ball out of their own box.

Alfredo Morales hit the post for the United States two minutes later but Mexico scored their third moments afterwards when substitute Hirving Lozano drove forward and his pass allowed Antuna, who had entered the field minutes earlier, to slot the ball past Zack Steffen.

Josh Sargent had a penalty saved for the United States with three minutes remaining to compound the home side’s miserable night.

“It’s a game in which we need to be smarter with some of the plays that we make,” said United States midfielder Will Trapp. “The goals we gave up were a little naive.”

Mexico will next play Argentina in San Antonio on Tuesday, while the Americans go to St Louis to face Uruguay.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)