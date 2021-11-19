Soccer-Man City’s De Bruyne tests positive for COVID-19



November 19, 2021

(Reuters) -Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

De Bruyne, 30, played in Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday. He will miss City’s home matches against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday as well as Paris St Germain in next week’s Champions League group stage.

“Unfortunately Kevin tested positive for COVID in Belgium,” Guardiola told reporters, adding that the midfielder would isolate for 10 days.

“We found out two days ago, he’s here. Forget about fitness and momentum, he’s positive, now he has to recover. We have to be careful, people are dying from COVID. He’s vaccinated so hopefully he will be okay.”

Guardiola said City will be without midfielder Jack Grealish against Everton but England team mate Phil Foden could play.

“We have Jack getting better after he went to the national team. Foden came back with a knock and a problem in his leg, but he’s getting better,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola refused to comment on forward Raheem Sterling’s future at the club after the 26-year-old said last month that he would be willing to look for opportunities abroad.

Sterling, who is under contract with City until 2023, has fallen out of favour with Guardiola this season and has started only three of their 11 Premier League games.

“Don’t ask me from now on until the transfer window is open because I’m not going to answer,” Guardiola said.

“Mine and Raheem’s focus is on the games, I’m not going to answer any questions about what’s going to happen in the future because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)